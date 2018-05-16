Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has fulfilled his promise of N20 million to the Super Eagles Team ‘B’ otherwise called the CHAN Eagles.

The Salisu Yusuff-tutored team were runners-up at the 2018 African Nations Championships held, in Morocco.

The governor, who was in Morocco to watch the final match had pledged to reward the team for their exemplary performance in in spite of all odds.

Titi Oshodi, the Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), said Wednesday that its chairman, Kweku Tandoh made the disclosure in Lagos.

“The Executive Chairman, LSSC, Tandoh made the disclosure about the reward,’’ she said, noting that the official presentation of the cheque to the team would take place soon.

“The gesture by the sports-loving Ambode is commendable and has once again demonstrated his passion and unwavering commitment to sports development not only in Lagos State but in Nigeria as a whole.

“Last year the governor supported the Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) FC of Lagos for their 2018 CAF Champions League campaign with a donation of N50 million.

“He also approved the remodelling and modification of the Agege Stadium to meet the Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards,’’ Oshodi said in a statement.

Governor Ambode also financially supported the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in hosting the FIFA Executive Football Summit which held in February this year along with the 1st NFF Football Awards in Lagos, Oshodi.