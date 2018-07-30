Gonzalo Higuain’s brother and agent Nicolas is set to meet with Juventus executives to talk about the striker’s future, according to Sky.

It is understood that Higuain wants to establish exit terms with Juventus before seeking an agreement with other clubs this summer.

Sky reports that while there has been no direct contact from Chelsea with Higuain, Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have shown an interest.

AC Milan have also been linked with Higuain and it is understood he would be open to moving to the San Siro. However, that might not be possible financially as the 30-year-old does not want to lower his current salary of 7.5m euros a year.

Juventus and AC Milan are also in talks over a potential swap involving Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Caldara, while a deal to take Higuain to Milan on a two-year loan could be included as part of the swap.

A potential deal which would see Alvaro Morata move from Chelsea to AC Milan is also dependent on the outcome of the Higuain situation as the Stamford Bridge club want 65-70m euros for the striker, which is too much for the Rossoneri.