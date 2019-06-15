<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gonzalo Higuain is determined to see out his contract at Juventus, his brother and agent, Nicolas Higuain, has said.

The Argentine striker was loaned to Chelsea in January of last year, appearing in 14 Premier League games and netting five goals.

He has now returned to the Bianconeri and intends to play two more seasons at the Allianz Stadium, with Juve being the only club he’d consider playing for in Italy, according to his representative.

“Gonzalo wants to respect his contract and therefore stay with Juventus for another two years.

“His performances at Juve have been good and playing for another team in Italy isn’t a workable solution.

“I don’t want to disrespect anyone, but if Gonzalo plays in Italy again then he only will for Juve, who own him,” Nicolas Higuain said according to Goal.