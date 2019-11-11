<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has revealed that Gonzalo Higuain is close to penning a new contract.

Despite spending loan spells at AC Milan and Chelsea last season, Juventus forward has been welcomed back into the first-team picture since the arrival of head coach Maurizio Sarri.

With just over 18 months remaining on the Argentine’s contract, Paratici has suggested that the forward is ready to commit his long-term future to the Serie A leaders.

Paratici told Sky Sport Italia: “He is playing very well and in my view has always been one of the top three centre-forwards in the world. He’s doing what we expect of him, he’s a lovely guy as well as a great player and we are very happy with him.

“Over the summer, as I’ve said many times, we had opportunities on the market and Gonzalo had this absolute intention to stay here. We talked a lot, because in his previous season here, before the loan to Milan, he himself was not entirely convinced at the idea of remaining at Juve.

“That is why we agreed to the loan, but this time around he was convinced. We haven’t yet signed a contract extension, but we are very close.”

The 31-year-old has contributed three goals and four assists from 14 outings in Italy’s top flight and the Champions League this season.