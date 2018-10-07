



Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain scored twice as AC Milan secured a 3-1 victory over bottom side Chievo.

Milan came into this match in 12th place and just four points above the relegation zone, but any doubts over whether they would record their third win of the campaign were put to bed following Higuain’s first-half double.

The game’s opening goal came on 27 minutes as the on-loan Juventus man profited from a defensive mix-up. Chievo defender Mattia Bani and goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino got in each other’s way and Bani headed the ball to Suso, who picked out Higuain to score.

And the two combined again seven minutes later to double the hosts’ advantage.

Suso opened up the Chievo defence with an inch-perfect through ball and Higuain found himself in acres of space, and he was never going to miss.

It was more of the same after the break and Giacomo Bonaventura made it 3-0 with a neat effort from the edge of the box, capping his 150th appearance for Milan in style.

However, Milan were unable to claim a first Serie A clean sheet of the season as veteran Chievo striker Sergio Pellissier pulled a goal back for the visitors. The 39-year-old latched onto a loose backpass to fire home from the edge of the area.

Hakan Calhanoglu thought he had made it four for Milan when he slotted past Sorrentino, but saw his effort ruled out for offside.

The result leaves Chievo, who were docked three points for falsifying player sale accounts, bottom on -1 points.