Gonzalo Higuain is “enjoying Juventus,” but said he’d love to end his career back where it started at River Plate.

The Argentina international returned to Turin after loan spells at Milan and Chelsea, where he went from outcast to first choice center-forward.

“I don’t close any doors, the future is uncertain. I have two years on my contract here and then we’ll see,” Pipita told Fox Sports Argentina when asked if he’d return to River Plate.

“I remain very fond of River, the team and the fans. I watch their games and am happy when things go well for them.

“To be honest, I don’t know what will happen. For the moment, I want to continue enjoying Juventus.”

The 31-year-old came up through the River Plate academy and remained there until moving to Real Madrid in January 2007.