



Chelsea moved with two points of the Premier League top four after they defeated Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The Blues who have a game in hand took the in the 20th minute through Gonzalo Higuain but Callum Chambers drew Fulham level eight minutes later collecting in Ryan Babel’s corner kick.

As soon as they were level they were back behind as Jorginho placed the ball into the corner of the net after a fine firing in a cut back pass from Eden Hazard three minutes later.

Chelsea had further chances to effectively kill off the match before the midway point, but Rico produced a couple of good saves to keep out Hazard and Higuain.

Chelsea also had Kepa Arizabalaga to thank as he denied Alexander Mitrovic a late equaliser in the 88th minute.

Ryan Sessegnon had the ball in the back of the net in additional time but his strike was ruled out for offside.

Chelsea who have an outstanding game against Brighton Hove Albion will face Dynamo Kiev in the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday before playing host to Wolves a few days later in the Premier League.

Fulham, who remain 10 points from safety with nine games now left to play, face Leicester City in their next league match six days from now.