Gonzalo Higuain has suggested that Maurizio Sarri wanted to sign him for Chelsea, but the lack of enthusiasm from the Blues as a whole meant he chose against moving to Stamford Bridge.

Higuain has joined AC Milan on loan, with defender Leonardo Bonucci heading the other way to Juventus in a deal that also involved Mattia Caldara moving to San Siro.

Goal reports Chelsea held talks with Juve over the possibility of signing Higuain, along with defender Daniele Rugani, with the Argentina international surplus to requirements following the Italian club’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

However, the 30-year-old believes that Sarri was the only person in west London keen on the move.

“In total sincerity, the esteem I have for Sarri is huge but he was the only who wanted me,” he said at a press conference.

“Here at Milan everyone wanted me, and this is why I made my choice to come here.”

He added: “I have been playing in Europe for 12 years, Milan was the team that struck me the most, it’s what the player wants to see: History, lots of green, pure football. It gives you goosebumps, it’s special stuff.”

Higuain joined Juventus from Napoli in 2016, scoring a total of 55 goals in 105 appearances.

The striker also scored 92 goals in 147 appearances in Naples, and netted 122 goals in 264 games for Real Madrid.