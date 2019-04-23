<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gonzalo Higuain is angry with Maurizio Sarri after he was substituted in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Burnley on Monday night.

The 31-year-old Argentina international put the Blues in front in the 14th minute after N’Golo Kante had cancelled out Jeff Hendrick’s early opener, but the Clarets escaped Stamford Bridge with a point as Ashley Barnes pulled the visitors level before half-time.

However, Chelsea pushed to re-take the lead in the closing stages of the game as Sarri opted to bring Olivier Giroud to replace Higuain in the 77 minutes of the encounter but the decision did not go down well with former Real Madrid striker.

Higuain who raised his eyebrows as he walked off the pitch and blanked the Italian coach as he walked towards Chelsea’s bench and he then frustrated then after he had sat down as he threw his bib and a bottle in anger in front of his teammates and Blues’ coaching staff.

https://twitter.com/Mikorza/status/1120426695742377990

Chelsea has no move one point above Arsenal as the Blues travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in their next Premier League game on Sunday.