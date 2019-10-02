<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The national U-17 side, Golden Eaglets, are expected to leave the country on 8th October for Sao Paolo, Brazil for the final build up to the FIFA U17 World Cup billed for the South American nation.

This much was disclosed by the team’s head coach, Manu Garba through the team’s media officer, Francis Achi, who explained that 30 players would make the trip to Brazil before the final 21-man list is selected.

Garba was quoted as saying that the closed camping in Sao Paulo will afford the technical crew the chance to fully access all the 30 players before a decision is made on the 21 that will don Nigeria colours in Brazil.

The coach, according to Achi, commended the UEFA/CAF tournament in Turkey and stressed that the three games they played have enabled them to notice errors that must be corrected before the start of the World Cup.

“It was a very good exposure for the boys especially after the last AFCON played in April,” Garba said.

“Since April the team has not played any international match and they met very stiff competition from almost all the teams that took part in the tournament in Turkey.”