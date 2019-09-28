<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Golden Eaglets winger Mohammed Manga is dead.

Manga who also played for Gombe United died on Friday.

News of his death was announced on the Twitter handle of Gombe United.

Gombe United Fc @united_gombe Our thought and prayers are with the family of our former player and ex-Golden Eaglets player Manga Mohammed who passed away today. Adieu Manga!, ” posted the club.

Manga was a member of the national team that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Japan coached that was coached by Fanny Amun.

Born on March 30, 1977, Manga featured in all the matches.