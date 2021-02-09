



Former Nigeria’s Under-17 star, Ibraheem Jabaar, has pitched tents with a South African club, Stellenbosch FC.

Jabaar, a member of the Golden Eaglets squad that made it to the quarter-finals stage of the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup, is an exciting addition in attack to Steve Barker’s team.

Deal Sealed. The club is excited to announce the signing of this young Nigerian International. Welcome Ibraheem Jabaar (18 y/o)





The 18-year-old talent joined the South African side from Ijebu United on a long-term contract.

Confirming the signing of the Nigerian midfielder on the club’s official Twitter account, the Stellies wrote:

“The club is excited to announce the signing of this young Nigerian international who puts pen to paper with Stellenbosch FC. Welcome, Ibraheem Jabaar.”

Jabaar is a winger and a Nigerian youth international, who played alongside Daniel Jinadu, currently with the West Ham United U23 side, and Joseph Oluwabusola from Bournemouth AFC.

The teenager developed a reputation as one of the most promising talents in Nigeria since bursting onto the scene during their U-17 African Cup of Nations campaign – where he netted two goals in four games as they finished fourth.

Jabaar then represented his nation in the U-17 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and featured in every game before The Netherlands knocked them out in the round of 16.

The talented youngster has been added to the Cape side as part of attempts to assemble a stronger squad in the second half of the season, after a slow start by the team to the 2020/21 DStv Premiership campaign.

Steve Barkers’s side will be looking to move up from 11th in the table when they host high-flying Golden Arrows at the Danie Craven Stadium on Friday afternoon.