Golden Eaglets defensive midfielder Hamzat Ojediran says the Garba-led team has shifted attention from the Hungary win to the second game against Ecuador.

Ojediran told newsmen that the team is working hard preparing for the task ahead against the Ecuadorian team come Tuesday the 29th of October 2019 looking at the situations and the table result of the group.

”Hungary win is gone, what we are doing right now in the camp is training and working hard to get another win against the Ecuadorians” he said.

Nigeria are top of Group B with 3 point plus 2 goals while Ecuador also are second with 3 points and plus one goal on the log, as they also, defeated Australia by 2-1.