<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Golden Eaglets scored four goals within 25 minutes of play and one more in the second half to ensure a 5-1 victory over Guatemala on Tuesday.

In the Match Day 2 fixture of the UEFA/CAF Under-17 Tournament holding in Turkey, the five-times world champions were overwhelming in this their second game.

A 5th-minute goal by Olakunle Olusegun unsettled Guatemala, who were still trying to gather themselves together.

Abdullahi Fawaz rattled them further with his goal in the 10th minute, as the Eaglets continued their attacking forays into the vital area of Guatemala.

Seven minutes later, left full-back David Oduko extended the lead, while left-footed attacking midfielder Akinwunmi Amoo made it 4-0 in the 24th minute.

There was now no doubt that Nigeria were in dominant control of the game, even as Guatemala got a goal in the 30th minute.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The second half witnessed Nigeria missing some goal-scoring opportunities.

However, Ibraheem Jabaar was very clinical with his sublime goal in the 84th minute to make it 5-1 against the hapless Guatemalans.

Speaking after the game, team captain Samson Tijani said his teammates only implemented the instructions of the coaching crew.

He added that the instructions were in line with their coaching philosophy of how a team should play and the players were happy with the number of goals scored.

“We are glad that we played well according to the formation the coaches wanted us to use and followed their instructions on the pitch.

“It was not that easy against Guatemala, but we followed our game plan and it worked well with the team scoring five goals,’’ Tijani said.

Newsmen report that the Eaglets will face Senegal on Thursday in their last game.