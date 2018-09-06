The Golden Eaglets revived their hopes to qualify for the U17 AFCON in Tanzania next year after they outclassed Cote d’Ivoire 5-1 in a second group game in Niamey, Niger, today, after they lost their opening game to Burkina Faso.

The Nigerians will now wait till the weekend when Burkina Faso tackle Cote d’Ivoire to know whether they finish top of Group B or runners-up.

Star man Akinwunmi Amoo sporting jersey No 13 was outstanding for the Nigeria youngsters and was named Man of the Match.

Skipper Samson Tijani also shone as he was a big screen to the Eaglets defence.

The Eaglets raced to 2-0 lead after 10 minutes.

They scored two more goals in the first half, before they made it 5-0 in the second half.

However, the Ivorians pulled a goal back from the penalty spot late in the game.