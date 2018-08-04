The U17s today in Abuja begun the severally delayed MRI scan to determine if they fall within the eligible age, but it could well be tough going as only 40 players will be tested, according to a report.

The initial proposal was for at least 60 players to undergo the MRI scan to improve the chances of success, but the approving authorities have reduced the number to 40 players.

Twenty three of the 60 players tested failed the test last year.

It was gathered that the age test will be repeated for the final squad of players for the U17 zonal qualifiers in Niger, which begins on September 2.

The Eaglets are drawn in Group B along with Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Benin Republic.

Only the overall winners of the zonal qualifiers will advance to the tournament proper in Tanzania next year.