Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have lost 1-0 to Japan in their final friendly game ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Wakatsuki Yamato netted the winning goal for the Japanese in the 22nd mijute of the encounter played at the the Sao Paulo Football Club ground in Coita, Sao Paulo.

The Eaglets lost their first warm-up game 2-1 to Sao Paulo but rallied back to beat South Korea 4-2 in the second.

Manu Garba’s boys will begin their 2019 World Cup campaign on Saturday against Hungary at the Goiania Estadio Olimpico.

They will also face Ecuador and Australia in the first round of the competition.

In the meantime, the 12 players dropped from the squad in Brazil are due to arrive in Nigeria via Dubai on Tuesday.