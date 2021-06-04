Former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper Daniel Junaidu has said he thrilled to join English Championship outfit Barnsley.

He signed a year’s contract.

This followed a successful trial after he was released by West Ham United.

Junaidu, 18, featured for Nigeria at the 2019 U17 FIFA World Cup in Brazil after he had previously represented England at U15 and U16 levels.





“I am absolutely delighted to have signed,” he told his new club’s website.

“Just to be at such a great club and have the opportunity to continue my career and take the next stage of my career.”

He will feature for the Barnsley U23s, while also providing competition for the first team.

This past season, ‘The Reds’ failed to make it to the Premier League by the promotion playoffs.