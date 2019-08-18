<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigerian Golden Eaglets goalkeeper Adeyinka Adewale has signed a two years contract with NPFL powerhouse Akwa United.

Adewale Adeyinka who spent two seasons at Gombe United was rumored to be scouted by Kano Pillars, Niger Tornadoes and Enyimba FC but opted to pitch tent with the Uyo based NPFL side.

“I had a great time here with my friends, my fans and the good people of Gombe”.

“And it has been a great pleasure serving such a great State with great people, it’s hard to say goodbye but it’s time to move on and to face new challenges.”

“For me, moving to Akwa United is good for me, because I personally think it is another step forward towards achieving my aims as a goalkeeper and hopefully I get to achieve them with Akwa United, he concluded.”

Adeyinka Adewale who won silver with the golden eaglets at the junior Afcon in 2013 played a total of 14 games for Gombe United last season and recorded a total of 9 clean sheets.