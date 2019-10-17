<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Golden Eaglets defeated South Korea 4-2 in a friendly encounter in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Fiday morning.

It was an heartwarming victory for Manu Garba’s boys who lost 2-1 to Sao Paulo in their first friendly on Monday.

Olakunle Olusegun grabbed a brace for the Golden Eaglets in the game, with Divine Nwachukwu and Charles Etim getting the other goals.

Nwachukwu headed Nigeria in front as early as the sixth minute, while Korea drew level from the penalty spot through Oh Jaehyeck four minutes later.

Choi Minseo then put Korea ahead in the 41st minute only for Olusegun to restore parity a minute later.

Olusegun then made it 3-2 in the 86th minute and Charles Etim wrapped up the heart-warming victory in stoppage time with a curler.

The Eaglets will play a final warm-up game against another World Cup qualifier Japan before they head to their match venue on Tuesday.