Golden Eaglets will feature at the 2019 U17 AFCON in Tanzania in May after they edged past arch-rivals Ghana 3-1 on penalties after fulltime scores stood at 1-1.

Ghana went in front in the 54th minute after a goalless first half, which they dominated.

However, the Eaglets fought back to draw level 1-1.

Both teams had chances to get the winner before full time, but there were no more goals.

In the penalty shootout, the Eaglets triumphed 3-1 and will thus join seven other teams to battle for four World Cup slots next year.