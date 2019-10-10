<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Golden Eaglets depart Nigeria to Brazil for FIFA U-17 World Cup, which takes place from October 26 to November 17.

Coach Manu Garba had wanted to travel with at least 30 players to Sao Paulo for a training camp ahead of the tournament due to financial difficulty with NFF as the 53-year-old boss takes 25 stars for the competition.

Manu will be expected to submit a final 21-man squad for the World Cup by October 16, which will be 10 days before the big kick-off in Brazil after coming up against South Korea, Japan and an unnamed Brazilian team in preparation for the Mundial.