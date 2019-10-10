Golden Eaglets depart Nigeria to Brazil for FIFA U-17 World Cup, which takes place from October 26 to November 17. 1

Golden Eaglets depart Nigeria to Brazil for FIFA U-17 World Cup, which takes place from October 26 to November 17.

Coach Manu Garba had wanted to travel with at least 30 players to Sao Paulo for a training camp ahead of the tournament due to financial difficulty with NFF as the 53-year-old boss takes 25 stars for the competition.

Manu will be expected to submit a final 21-man squad for the World Cup by October 16, which will be 10 days before the big kick-off in Brazil after coming up against South Korea, Japan and an unnamed Brazilian team in preparation for the Mundial.

View this post on Instagram

They’re off to Brazil. Goodluck to our GoldenEaglets at the U17 WC #SoarGoldenEaglets. #U17WC

A post shared by Official Instagram Page,NFF (@thenffofficial) on

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories