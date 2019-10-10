Golden Eaglets depart Nigeria to Brazil for FIFA U-17 World Cup, which takes place from October 26 to November 17.
Coach Manu Garba had wanted to travel with at least 30 players to Sao Paulo for a training camp ahead of the tournament due to financial difficulty with NFF as the 53-year-old boss takes 25 stars for the competition.
Manu will be expected to submit a final 21-man squad for the World Cup by October 16, which will be 10 days before the big kick-off in Brazil after coming up against South Korea, Japan and an unnamed Brazilian team in preparation for the Mundial.
