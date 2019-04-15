<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Golden Eaglets coach Manu Garba has heaped blame on MRI following the embarrassing outcome in the clash against the Serengeti boys of Tanzania producing 9 goals thriller.

Manu made this known in a chat with newsmen saying he has five new boys that are making their international debut for the first time as a result of MRI.

”I have five new players that are playing their international match for the first time as a result of MRI on that team, but we thank God we got our vital three points today ” Manu said.

The Golden Eaglets team that was depleted of its five key players prior to the competition in Tanzania, won their opener against the host in a 5-4 thriller encounter.

Players that contributed immensely at the zonal qualifiers in the Niger Republic were knocked out by MRI especially the goalkeeper… John Amah IKEDINACHUKWU, who among the five shone like a million star at the finals of the qualifiers the in Niger Republic.