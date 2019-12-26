<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Golden Eaglets Assistant coach, Jolomi Atune, has pitched tents with Akwa United Football Club of Akwa Ibom as their chief coach.

Atune was one of the assistant coaches to the Head coach, Manu Garba in the 2019 National U 17 team of Nigeria (Golden Eaglets) and he is well known for nurturing and developing young football talents as a former Youth coach of Warri Wolves.

Speaking after his appointment, Atune said that he looks forward to contributing his quota to the fortunes of Akwa United, while also thanking the management of the club for giving him the opportunity to serve the state.

“It is a good one for me to join Akwa United. I really thank the management of the team for finding me worthy of this appointment to assist Kennedy Boboye in this lofty task,” Atune said.

“I believe that the team is blessed with very good players that are capable of getting the desired results in the league and my task is to contribute to the success of the team this season.

“The main aim is to ensure that the team qualifes for continental club competition at the end of the season and i hope this will be achieved,” he said.