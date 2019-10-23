Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets would be on Hungary’s Andras Nemeth when both teams clash in the opening match of group B of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.
Nemeth is considered the team’s danger man following his exploits during the UEFA U-17 Championship.
He was instrumental to the Central European country’s after a 34 ayear-absence.
Nemeth is seen as one of the upcoming attackers in Belgium and could be competing for a place with Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuanchu at KRC Genk.
Hungary number 9 is 1.86 metres tall and he will be 17 in November.
Kick-off Saturday is 9 pm in Nigeria, which is four hours ahead of Goiania.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]