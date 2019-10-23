<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets would be on Hungary’s Andras Nemeth when both teams clash in the opening match of group B of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

Nemeth is considered the team’s danger man following his exploits during the UEFA U-17 Championship.

He was instrumental to the Central European country’s after a 34 ayear-absence.

Nemeth is seen as one of the upcoming attackers in Belgium and could be competing for a place with Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuanchu at KRC Genk.

Hungary number 9 is 1.86 metres tall and he will be 17 in November.

Kick-off Saturday is 9 pm in Nigeria, which is four hours ahead of Goiania.