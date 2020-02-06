<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria U17 captain Samson Tijani has finally has agreed to join for FC Red Bull Salzburg and put an end to speculation over his future in the process.

Tijani was targetted by some of European top sides, but the player and his representatives to agree a deal with the Austrian giants because of the strong development program for youths.

Belgian side Club Brugge and Danish Superliga team Aarhus are reportedly among the Clubs interested in the all round action midfielder.





Tijani signed five-year deal with Red Bull Salzburg will start running with effect from June 2020 when he would have attained the age of majority, and expires at the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Tijani will now join fellow African’s namely, Majeed Ashimeru from Ghana, Jérôme Onguéné from Cameroon, Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu from Zambia, Sékou Koïta and Mohamed Camara from Mali and finally the Nigerian-German striker Karim Adeyemi who are on the book of the club.