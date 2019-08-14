<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Five-times champions Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja got their camping programme for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup finals holding in Brazil from Oct. 26 to Nov. 17.

The Golden Eaglets had picked a ticket to the competition after finishing among the top four teams at the Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania in April.

“Head Coach Manu Garba has called up 52 players who were expected to arrive in Abuja on Tuesday (Aug. 13),” Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications at Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Garba was head coach of the Nigerian squad which won Nigeria’s fourth title in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2013.

The Golden Eaglets also triumphed at the 1985, 1993, 2007 and 2015 championships in China, Japan, Korea Republic and Chile respectively.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Sunday Steven, Suleiman Shuaibu, Joseph Oluwabusola, Zubair Suleiman, Moses Aluko, Anthony Okoronkwo

Defenders: Etim Charles, Ogaga Oduko, Ferdinand Clement, David Akulo, Shedrack Tanko, Mayowa Abayomi, Kelvin Agho, Dahiru Yusuf, Adeniyi Timilehin, Ismaila Salaudeen, Usman Mohammed, Emeka Egbu

Midfielders: Samson Tijani, Alfred Olaniyan, Ibrahim Jabaar, Fawaz Abdullahi, Shuaibu Abdulrazak, Peter Agba, Muyideen Oyindamola, Suleiman Lawal, Longbak Shak, Damilola Adeyeye, Ajir Sesugh, Gotee Ntignee

Forwards: Akinkunmi Amoo, Olakunle Olusegun, Wisdom Ubani, Divine Nwachukwu, Mubarak Gata, Adrien Akande, Etim Ubi, Haruna Lawal, Egesionu Suporu, Sunusi Ibrahim

Samson Komolafe, Ismail Ayodele, Ogunkoya Paul, Iniobong Okon, Opeyemi Qudus, Tobi Adeleke, Oluebube Oguduba, Usman Abba, Odeh Emeka, Gideon Asuquo, Bashar Olatunji, Mohammed.