Coach of Tanzania’s U17 national team Serengeti Oscar Mirambo has attributed his side’s opening day 4-5 defeat against Nigeria to inexperience after having held their own against the Nigerian throughout the duration of the game.

Second assistant coach of Nigeria’s U17 National team Jolomi Atune has stated that the Nigeria U17 national team will work more on improving the team’s defensive organization after winning its opening match against host nation Tanzania 5-4.

Atune said the opening game wasn’t a bad one for Nigeria at all because the targeted 3 points was achieved which was crucial to the team’s quest which is to first ensure world cup qualification.

“First game wasn’t a bad one, though we didn’t do too well defensively but it’s not a bad one. I believe we will be improving with every game. It shows that we can score, attacking wise we are okay but somehow on our defensive, that’s the area we need to improve on.

Nigeria next faces Angola in the next fixture at the CAF Africa U17 cup of nations and can with a win secure its passage to the FIFA U17 world cup.

