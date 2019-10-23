<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria have moved from Sao Paulo to Giaonia where they will be playing their group games at the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The time world champions departed from their training camp in Sao Paulo on Tuesday camp and arrived at the venue of their Group B games the same day.

While in Sao Paulo, the team played three friendly matches, they lost 2-1 and 1-0 to Sao Paulo U-17 side and Japan respectively, before thrashing South Korea 4-2 in the other game.

The Manu Garba boys will begin their quests for six titles when they face Hungary in their first game on Saturday in Giaonia.

Nigeria will take on Ecuador (at the same venue on 29th October) and Australia (in Brasilia on 1st November) in the second and third Group B games.