The Golden Eaglets have announced a 20-man final squad for the 2019 U17 AFCON zonal qualifiers, which begin on Sunday in Niamey, Niger Republic.

Coach Manu Garba has named three goalkeepers, six defenders, eight midfielders and three strikers.

The Eaglets will begin their campaign in Niger on Monday, September 3, against Burkina Faso.

Benin Republic and Cote d’Ivoire are the other teams in their group, while hosts Niger, Togo and Ghana are in Group A.

The overall winners of this series will advance to the tournament proper in Tanzania next year.

The full squad:

Goalkeepers: John Ikedinachukwu Amah, Joseph John Essien, Joseph Ayomide Oluwabusola

Defenders: David Akulo Ishaya, Sunday Cletus Odey, Clement Chigozie Ikenna, Sani Abacha Suleiman, Muhammad Ibrahim, Adam Agba’a Mustapha

Midfielders: Samson Okikiola Tijani, Hassan Hussaini, Saviour Johnson Isaac, Olatomi Alfred Olaniyan, Peter Agba, Babatunde Jimoh Akinsola, Ibraheem Olalekan Jabaar, Akinwunmi Ayobami Amoo

Forwards: Oluwatimilehin Lawrence Adeniyi, Olakunle Olusegun Junior, Favour Akem