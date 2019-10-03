<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ex Golden eaglet captain, Isaac Promise, 31, is dead.

According to Austin Bold FC, Promise died on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Isaac was the captain of the Nigeria under-23 squad for the 2008 Summer Olympics, being held in China. On 13 August 2008 at Tianjin Olympic Center in Tianjin, Isaac scored Nigeria’s first goal against the United States in the preliminary stage, Nigeria went ahead to win the match by 2–1.

Nigeria won Group B in the preliminary stage, also beating Japan, and drawing with the Netherlands. They would beat Ivory Coast and Belgium in the knockout stage, before losing to Argentina, 1–0, in the Gold medal match, earning the Silver medal.

Isaac first appeared on the senior squad for Nigeria in 2009. He earned 3 caps, and scored one goal.

He played professionally for 14 seasons, much of which was spent in Turkey. He scored a total of 77 club goals during his career.

As a promising youngster, Promise went on trials with Nigerian second division side Grays International. Attracting attention from several big name football clubs in Europe, he went on trials with Manchester United alongside John Obi Mikel, but found the trials unsuccessful.

After being linked with Dutch outfit Feyenoord Rotterdam he eventually signed for Turkcell Süper Lig club Genclerbirligi in a three-year deal in August 2005.

In the Turkcell Super League 2006-07 season, Isaac scored 12 goals. He more than doubled the number of his total goals for Gençlerbirliği. On 15 July 2008, Isaac agreed a 4-year deal with Trabzonspor.

With Trabzonspor, he scored two goals in 26 matches. Because of his average performance he was loaned out to Manisaspor for a year. Isaac played 27 matches and scored six goals. In the summer of 2010, Manisaspor signed a contract with Isaac. After scoring 11 goals in 30 matches with his now relegated club Manisaspor, he signed a 3-year contract with Antalyaspor.

In February 2015, he signed a six months deal with Balıkesirspor.

In August 2018, it was announced that Isaac would join United Soccer League expansion side Austin Bold for the 2019 season.