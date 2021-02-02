



Former Nigerian Under-17 international left-back, Ogaga Oduko, has completed a winter transfer to FC Saburtalo Tbilisi, one of the elite football club-sides in Georgia.

Saburtalo, league champions in 2018, Georgian Cup winners in 2019 and also Georgian Supercup winners in 2020 snapped up Oduko on a two-year contract until January 2023.

Ese Oduko, the adoptive father of the ex-Golden Eaglets player said his son “signed a two-year deal and might go to Belgium in the summer before moving to England.”





England-based football scout, Ese Oduko who is also the CEO of Fresh Talents Football club/academy further said: “But we are hopeful for the future for him (Ogaga).”

The 18-year-old who played for Nigeria at the U-17 African Cup of Nations hosted by Tanzania in 2019 has already played a friendly for his new club.

Ese also confirmed on Instagram: “Congratulations to my son, Ogaga Oduko on signing his first professional contract with FC Saburtalo,” the football scout started.

“After dropping him in Brazil few days to the world cup, he has continued to work hard and has earned his place as a professional player. He looks forward to playing in England soon.”