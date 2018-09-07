England's striker Harry Kane takes part in an open training session at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent, central England on September 4, 2018, ahead of their international friendly football match against Spain on September 8. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS /
Agence France-Presse

England captain Harry Kane will wear gold boots in Saturday’s Nations League clash against Spain to celebrate finishing as the World Cup’s top scorer.

Kane will be making his first England appearance since winning the Golden Boot trophy awarded for finishing as the most prolific player in World Cup.

Tottenham striker Kane scored six goals during the tournament in Russia, helping England reach the semi-finals.

Kane tweeted a picture of the boots, provided by Nike, and wrote: “Buzzing to wear these tomorrow night. Gold boots.”

Kane was the second England player to win the Golden Boot at a World Cup after Gary Lineker at the 1986 tournament in Mexico.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR