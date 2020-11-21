Tuttosport have crowned Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland as the 2020 Golden Boy winner.

The 20-year-old beat out the likes of Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood for the title.





However, his machine-like goal-scoring abilities separated him from the other nominees.

Since transferring from RB Salzburg in January, Haaland has been on fire for Dortmund and currently has 27 goals and six assists in just 29 appearances.

Haaland takes over the title from 2019 winner, João Félix.