It wasn’t easy, but Mexico narrowly defeated Martinique 3-2 at Bank America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina to win Group A and advance to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.

Uriel Antuna got the scoring going for El Tri early in the 30th minute when Antuna, who has been a wonderful bright spot for them in this tournament.

Antuna took a pass from Andrés Guardado and surged down the right side before cutting inside on his left and driving a delightful strike through the legs of a defender at the near post from just over 20 yards out.

Heading to the locker room with just a 1-0 lead, Mexico tried to widen the lead in the second half, but Martinique was able to go toe-to-toe with the seven-time Gold Cup champions and were able to tie it up in the 56st minute when Kévin Parsemain’s stunning free-kick hit the top drawer with just the right amount of bend giving Mexican keeper Jonathan Orozco absolutely no chance.

Mexico regained the lead just five minutes later when substitute Rodolfo Pizarro got down the left and played a terrific ball across the face of goal for Raúl Jimenez to simply tap it in.

El Tri added some cushion on the lead in the 72nd minute when Fernando Navarro made it 3-1 after making a delightful run, played through by a wonderfully deft touch by Jimenez, and finished smartly at the far post to double Mexico’s lead.

Martinique put some pressure on El Tri near the end as they scored late in the 84th minute when Jordy Delem cut the deficit with an excellent header into the top corner, getting between a pair of defenders to guide Daniel Herelle’s cross into the back of the net.

Once again the Los Angeles Galaxy striker dazzled for Mexico. Although a later addition to Martinez’s squad, Antura has been making the most of his opportunities during this Gold Cup.