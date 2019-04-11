<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles defender Godwin Opara has revealed that the current crop of players in the national team must ensure they have the determination and should also not be distracted, come what may ahead of the draws tomorrow of the AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

Nigeria are in pot 2 ahead of tomorrow’s draws, and many believe they can prove their worth as well as make their mark with 24 teams set to feature unlike 16 in the time past.

Opara, who most notably played for PSG in the French Ligue Un, while in a chat, added that the players need to be courageous, be determined as well as concentration, no matter who they are drawn against tomorrow.

“With the kind of players we have and the games I witnessed recently, the can do something if they have that spirit of concentration and determination.

“If they have that spirit and determination, we are good to go”

What the boys need is courage and concentration and determination, they keep on improving in their games, and I’m so impressed”.