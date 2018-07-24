Former Nigerian national women’s team manager Godwin Izilien has urged the U-20 team to shrug off a crisis in the country’s football federation (NFF) and focus on performing at the upcoming U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The tournament, which sees the Falconets and their Ghanaian counterparts representing Africa, will be played from August 5 to 24 in France.

Ghana are in Group A with the host nation, New Zealand and the Netherlands, while Nigeria have been drawn in Group D with Haiti, China PR and Germany.

Nigeria’s preparations for the tournament may have been affected by a recent leadership crisis in the NFF, but Izilien has urged the women’s U-20 team to put all their focus on performing in France.

“The Falconets need to be determined and focused to play at the World Cup,” said Izilien.

“I am not expecting much from the girls because of inadequate preparations, but because the championship is for young girls from the grassroots, I believe with the right selection and commitment from the players the team would excel in France.”

Nigeria open their campaign with a match against Germany in Saint-Malo on August 6.