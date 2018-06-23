The former coach of the Golden Eaglets, Godwin Izilein, says the Super Eagles met the expectations of Nigerians with their defeat of the Iceland team.

Izilein, who spoke said the Friday’s game was not just about the victory, but the tactical play of the team as well as their discipline.

He said the defeat was also memorable as it had at least rescued the country from early elimination from the ongoing World Cup in Russia.

While commending the coaching crew and the players, the former coach of Falconets, however, advised that the job was not done yet.

He said the Eagles must beat Argentina in their group match on Tuesday, adding that the same team that defeated Iceland in Friday’s match should be retained.

According to him, you do not change a winning team, especially if the team played the way the Eagles played on Friday.

“You saw the burning desire to win on the faces of the players and they kept on pressing their opponents with calmness but with a mission to secure the maximum points.

“Although they all played well, I was, however, particularly impressed with Ahmed Musa and Ebuehi. Musa’s goals were carried out with total composure, while Ebuehi restored sanity in our right side back line.

“He wasn’t just kicking the ball anyhow, he combined well to link the back line with the attack. The boy was my man of the match.”

On the impact of Victor Moses, Izilein said, “he improved greatly in the second half of the game by bringing fluidity to the game,” he said.

The former Falconets coach said he forsees the Eagles beating Argentina in their last group match.

NAN reports that with the 2-0 victory over Argentina, Eagles now place second behind Croatia with three points from two matches, while Iceland and Argentina comes third and last respectively with a superior goals difference.

Croatia and Iceland would slug it out on Tuesday in the last group D matches.