<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ex-Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia needs urgent help as he is gradually sliding into depression, according to Sports Journalist Godwin Enakhena.

Also an ex-international, he is facing a very trying period as he did not only get a life ban from football but also has his mother being held hostage by kidnappers.

Enakhena took to Instagram to share a recent conversation he had with silver winning Olympics coach.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

He wrote, “Samson Siasia said to me this morning “Godwin, I am not fine. I have not been fine since July and Aug. I don’t know if I will ever be…”. Siasia’s mom is still with her kidnappers and the police have told him the guys have not been traced because they’re using thuraya satellite phones. A negotiator has also been taken in with the money he took to the kidnappers. Siasia is also fighting a life ban by FIFA from football. He’s gradually sliding into depression. Help Siasia now!”

His 79-year-old mother, Beauty Ogere, was kidnapped on July 5th. On August 25th, world football governing body, FIFA, banned him for life after he was found guilty of match-fixing.