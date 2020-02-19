<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Enugu Rangers player, Godwin Aguda, who was released from his 8-months contract with Al Washm has revealed details surrounding his departure from the Saudi second-tier side, Al Washm.

In a chat, Aguda said Al Washm’s reason to terminate his contract was football-related as he had a good rapport with his teammates and the coach but the new coach wanted a particular style of play,

“I signed an 8-months contract with the club with an option of renewal after the end of the season if they gained promotion to the Saudi first division, our new coach that came in December wanted a number 10 and decided to bring in a Tunisian’.

He added that the club tried to keep him but unfortunately due to the transfer rules he had to go “I played 3 games with him and my performance was good but unfortunately he didn’t try me in the position, he mostly played me from back to front but loved my game still.





They tried to keep me but unfortunately, the league can’t have more than two foreign players at a club.”

Returning to Nigeria, Aguda also added that he’s optimistic that something good will come out from the disappointing turn of events.

“It’s been tough, but I keep the faith and just believe my return to Nigeria is for my good. I’ve gotten more experienced, I just need to keep working and look for a club to keep working till the next transfer window opens…

If I have an opportunity to go back to Enugu Rangers I’ll love to play there again but I’ll rather play for a club that needs my service.”

Aguda stated that he was compensated as he had one month left in his contract.