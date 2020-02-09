<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Enugu Rangers player Godwin Aguda opening up on life in Saudi Arabia playing for Al Washm in the second tier of Saudi football amidst language and the religious barrier has revealed that dumping the NPFL was down to a quest for better opportunities.

In a chat with newsmen, Aguda who struggles with communicating with his teammates said “I never saw myself playing in a league like this, I know I’m young to be playing in Saudi Arabia especially in the lower division but as a player, you’ve to grab the opportunity when it comes, so coming here I believed things will be better and I’ll get a bigger and better team.

But it has been tough, women are not allowed to come to see games in this division, they are a lot of rules, so I only come out for training and shopping”.





The Al Washm’s star also added that the NPFL being the first division was no match to the second division in Saudi Arabia, If only the league runs smoothly the way it ought to, without postponement, irregularities in resumption dates, welfare, controversial officiating it.

However, he remains positive that playing in the Prince Mohammad bin Salman League, will pave a way for him to join a bigger team.

“I’ll rather stay in this lower division in Saudi Arabia than to return to the NPFL because the welfare is better and they respect us as players.

“I was given a furnished apartment, a car, a bonus on goals scored, also my current salary is double of what I received at Enugu Rangers.”

Godwin Aguda who has scored 3 goals and 2 assists in 11 games with Al Washm believes he stands a better chance for consideration in the national team.