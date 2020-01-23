<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian defender Godfrey Oboabona says he is looking forward to playing for the Super Eagles again.

Oboabona stated this while recalling his goal for the Eagles in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier away to Namibia, that ended 1-1, which was published on his Twitter handle.

“I get goosebumps every time I watch my goal for Super Eagles against Namibia. Can’t wait to wear the green and white jersey again,” he said.

Oboabona featured in all six games of the Super Eagles as they emerged champions of Africa at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.





He made the squad to the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup hosted by Brazil, playing in all the Eagles group games.

The 29-year-old was part of the 23-man squad to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. His tournament was cut short when he sustained an injury in the first half of the Eagles opening game against Iran.

The former Sunshine Stars defender who only returned from a long injury layoff, recently played for Croatian club Gorica.