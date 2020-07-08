



2013 AFCON winner Godfrey Oboanona says he has not given up on his dream of returning to the Super Eagles under the watch of technical adviser Gernot Rohr.

Oboanona who was a member of Super Eagles squad to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, last played for Nigeria four years ago.

Oboabona is currently on the book of Georgian side FC Dinamo Batumi after parting ways with Croatian side FC Gorica and he’s enjoying a lease of life at the club.





Oboanona has now told the media that he’s desperate for a return into the Super Eagles and he believes he has alot to offer.

The 2013 African cup of Nations winner said his age should not be a problem.

“I’m just 29. I can still play for Super Eagles. If Ramos at 34 can still be playing for Spain, why can’t I play for Eagles?”, he told BCOS sports.

The 29 years old has made 31 appearances for Nigeria and scored once for the three-time African champions.