Ghana’s Deputy Attorney General Godfred Odame has revealed that world football’s governing body, FIFA does not recognize the current FA administration.

Odame stated that FIFA are unhappy with the current crisis in Ghanaian Football Association (GFA) that it could not afford audience to the embattled FA at the meeting with government of Friday according to Ghana Soccer Net.

Responding to comments made by former spokesperson of the GFA, Randy Abbey on Joy FM’s Newsfile programme that government erred in its attempt to dissolve the FA.

“It is quite clear from the statement jointly signed by FIFA and the government of delegation, a member of which I was, that FIFA does not even recognize the current FA administration,” he said.

Odame explained that FIFA had initially wanted to meet the FA in Ghana. However, it is said that when its three representatives arrived in Ghana, they decided it was not worth it.

“It is important to note that the invitation for the meeting was extended by FIFA. Initially, they had indicated they wanted to meet with the members of the FA first then meet with the government,” he said.

“On arrival in Ghana they decided that was a wrong idea. They abandoned the idea because as far as they are concerned they do not want to legitimize the operations of this FA administration,” he concluded.

FIFA announced a 90-day suspension on the president of the Ghana FA, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who has been at the centre of corruption claims earlier this month.