Enyimba goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai is urging the national team coaching crew to give home-based players a chance in order to enhance the value of the players in the local league.
In a chat, the goalkeeper pleaded that the Eagles handlers should look into the local league in other to raise the valuation of the home-based players.
”If I have the opportunity to beg the coaches or whoever is involved in bringing players to the national team, I will gladly do,’
“The last time invitation was handed over to a few of the home-based players, our rates got higher.
”I just want to plead to coach Genort Rohr to give us the opportunity, Afelokhai said.
The Super Eagles have one home-based player plying his trade consistently in the apex level of the National team in Heartland’s Ikechukwu Ezenwa.