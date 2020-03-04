<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai is urging the national team coaching crew to give home-based players a chance in order to enhance the value of the players in the local league.

In a chat, the goalkeeper pleaded that the Eagles handlers should look into the local league in other to raise the valuation of the home-based players.

”If I have the opportunity to beg the coaches or whoever is involved in bringing players to the national team, I will gladly do,’





“The last time invitation was handed over to a few of the home-based players, our rates got higher.

”I just want to plead to coach Genort Rohr to give us the opportunity, Afelokhai said.

The Super Eagles have one home-based player plying his trade consistently in the apex level of the National team in Heartland’s Ikechukwu Ezenwa.