Glenn Murray scored twice as Brighton & Hove Albion came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Fulham at the AmEx Stadium in the first ever top-tier meeting between the sides.

Murray gave Brighton hope on 67 minutes when he side-footed home from close in moments after Aleksandar Mitrovic looked to have set up a Fulham win with his fourth goal in three games.

But his joy was short-lived as he then handled in his own area to concede a penalty, which Murray took after Pascal Gross had missed from the spot in the first half.

Fulham’s Andre Schurrle opened the scoring on 43 minutes when he got on the end of Jean Michael Seri’s pass for his second goal in successive games.