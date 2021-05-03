Glazer family won’t be moved by the protests against their Manchester United ownership on Sunday.

According to ESPN, the Glazers still have no plans to sell United.

United were due to face Liverpool at 4.30 pm on Sunday.

However, fans stormed Old Trafford and ensured the match was postponed – with dramatic images going viral.

There was always going to be a protest held against the Glazers, with the event widely publicised before it happened.

But nobody was prepared for the huge numbers, nor what they were willing to do, with a small group getting onto the Old Trafford turf before being ejected by police.





It’s claimed the Glazers are currently unfazed by the hate coming their way, despite things escalating over the weekend.

And, furthermore, the Glazers also value their status as owners of United.

There have been reports that they’d be willing to talk should they receive an offer of £4billion, which would be a significant profit on the £500m they spent buying the club back in 2005.

But, in the news that will likely devastate large sections of the United fanbase, Joel and Avram Glazer seem set to stay.