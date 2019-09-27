<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, do not expect the club to mount a title challenge until at least the 2021-22 season, according to reports.

Man United already find themselves 10 points behind league leaders Liverpool following a poor start to the 2019-20 season, during which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have only managed two wins.

Supporters are now less worried about a title challenge than whether their team will manage to secure a place in the top six.

According to ESPN‘s Mark Ogden, United’s hierarchy accept that a ‘cultural reset’ – as Ed Woodward put it last season – needs to happen at the club, meaning that Solskjaer’s side will not be expected to challenge for the title until the 2021-22 season.

Culture is dictated from the top, shaping an institution’s machinery, which in turn informs the behaviour of its moving parts, and by extension creates outcomes reflective of that supervening culture.

Therefore, if the Glazers continue to operate as they do, providing no impetus for a long-term footballing strategy under the stewardship of a board of specialist directors, and instead simply allow Ed Woodward to run the show, striking all the deals he can, then United – whoever the manager is – will continue to sink deeper into the quagmire in which they currently find themselves.