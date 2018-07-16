The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, led by Chris Giwa has directed Chairman of the League Management Company, Shehu Dikko, and the Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar, to step aside following their committal to prison.

Justice Ishaku Kunda had committed Dikko and Abubakar to prison at the Jos Federal Prison for disobedience to the orders of the court to serve for 14 days in the first instance until they purge themselves of disobedience.

In addition, Shehu Dikko is being investigated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development as directed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegations of financial corruption and sundry issues triggered by petition of ethical administration of the League, and Nigeria Football Federation.

Against this background, the Executive Committee of the Federation shall be bound to comply with the orders of High Court of Justice sitting in Jos, Victor Iroele, Media Aide to Chris Giwa said in a statement on Sunday.

In the mean time, the Executive Committee of Nigeria Football Federation has restated its commitment to add verve to the present government’s ethical narrative and institutional integrity, while assuring football loving Nigerians of better days ahead in the league.