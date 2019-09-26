<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gift Monday was on target twice as the Nigerian senior women’s side defeated Confluence Queens 3-0 in a friendly on Wednesday.

The Super Falcons had failed to register a win in two test matches with Abuja-based male sides but they thrashed the Nigeria Women’s Premier League team at MKO Stadium.

She scored the brace in the first half before Rivers Angels forward Cynthia Aku’s effort ensured Christopher Danjuma’s side secured a morale-boosting friendly win over the Lokoja based team in Abuja.

Monday opened the scoring from a rebound three minutes into the encounter after Rofiat Sule’s shot came off the crossbar.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In the 16th minute, the FC Robo Queens striker grabbed her second of the match to double the national side’s lead before Aku struck the third.

They will travel on September 30 for the first leg in Abidjan on October 2, before returning to Lagos where they will welcome the Ivorians in the reverse fixture at Agege four days later.

The Super Falcons are aiming to be back at the Women’s Olympics next year in Tokyo after missing London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The African champions will hope to avoid another miss but must beat Cote d’Ivoire next month to advance to the fourth round of the qualifying series.